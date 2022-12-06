 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 06, 2022 / 07:27 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Exit polls predict easy win for BJP in Gujarat, close contest in Himachal Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to win the Gujarat assembly elections comfortably, exit polls have predicted, although it will be a tight finish in Himachal Pradesh. In the Delhi municipal elections, the Aam Aadmi Party is set to win, pollsters said. A low voter turnout of less than 60 per cent was seen in the second phase of polling in Gujarat, down from nearly 70 per cent in 2017. The Congress’s tally will be drastically reduced in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, but it will fight back in the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh assembly.

Why it’s important: The seventh consecutive win for the BJP in Gujarat assembly polls shows the party’s political dominance in that state. The AAP’s win in Delhi municipal elections will end the BJP’s 15-year winning streak. The decline of Congress continues.

 

Corporate profits slump sharply to 3.48 per cent of GDP in fiscal second quarter

The ratio of India Inc’s profit to national GDP declined sharply in the previous two quarters, reversing the steep rise seen in the second half of financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22. The combined net profit of 3,361 listed companies was equivalent to 3.48 per cent of India’s GDP at current prices in the September quarter, down from 3.57 per cent in the three months to June, and 4.39 per cent in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, which was a decadal high. The September 2022 quarter number was, however, higher than the pre-Covid average of 2.3 per cent.