Man claims he found glass shards in Domino's pizza, shares pics; company responds

A Mumbai man was in for an unpleasant shock when the pizza he ordered from Domino’s allegedly contained shards of glass in it.

“2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india. This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting @dominos @jagograhakjago @fssaiindia. Not sure of ordering ever from Domino's,” the Twitter user wrote tagging Mumbai Police adding pictures of the food item.

And Mumbai police did respond, soon after.

“Please write to customer care first. If they don't reply or give unsatisfactory reply, then you can think of legal remedy,” was the advice from the police department.

In subsequent comments, the man also tweeted that the Domino’s outlet he ordered from was in Delta Garden, Mira road.

To another question of whether the box was tampered with, the user wrote that he had ordered the pizza from Zomato and that the box was sealed. And Zomato did respond to the issue and asked for details.

On this matter, the company told Moneycontrol that they will collect samples from the customer.

“As a responsible brand, we immediately contacted the customer upon receiving the concern to ascertain the facts of the matter through various channels of communication. Our quality team has also conducted a thorough investigation of the restaurant in question and no anomaly was found in the inspection. We follow a strict no-glass policy in our kitchen and operation area," Domino's said.

“We will be investigating the matter further once we get the samples from the user and take action accordingly,” the statement added.

This is not the first time the fast food pizza chain has courted controversy.

In August, viral photographs of Domino’s pizza doughs stored among mops angered Twitter as users tagged food safety officials to take note.

Responding to the then backlash, a Domino's representative had told Moneycontrol, "The issue is a month old and action has been taken as per the company protocols." In a statement, the company stated, "Domino's adheres to world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety."