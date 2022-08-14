Man shares pics of 'Domino's fresh pizza' among mops. Twitter is aghast

Photos of the pizza dough stored among cleaning mops shared by Sahil Karnany on Twitter.

A man from Bengaluru has shared photos of what he claimed to be pizza dough from a Domino's store. The images have sparked concern and disgust among social media users because the pre-made dough for the pizza crust were stored uncovered and among mops.

"This is how Domino's serves us fresh pizza! Very disgusted," tweeted Sahil Karnany (@sahilkarnany) with photos of cleaning mops almost touching the dough.

Check the original post here.

On being asked which store the photos were clicked at, Karnany said it was the Hosa Road outlet.

When social media users asked him how it can be verified that the photos were indeed of a Domino's store, Karnany said that the company logo is visible in the chart put up by the mops in the second photo.

While, Moneycontrol could not independently verify the video, Twitter users tagged several government authorities, including food safety officials to take note of the matter. Domino's too is yet to comment on it.

Read more: Pizza toppings to attract higher GST of 18%. Twitter tops it off with humour, memes

Meanwhile, Jubilant Foodworks, the franchise owner of pizza chain Domino’s in India, recently said that it wants to gradually shed its dependence on food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy.

In an analyst call on July 28, the company’s management said that this was one of the major goals of its newly launched loyalty programme which rewards a consumer with a free pizza after he purchases six of them.

On being asked what was the rationale behind not making this deal exclusive to Domino’s own sales channels, Jubilant CFO Ashish Goenka said: “The fundamental premise of our loyalty programme is to drive up order frequency and also attract new customers to our brand.”