MacKenzie Scott donated $14 billion since 2019 divorce from Jeff Bezos, her website reveals

Associated Press
Dec 16, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

MacKenzie Scott has signed The Giving Pledge, promising to give away more than half of her wealth, which largely comes from her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott says her donations have yielded more than $14 billion in funding for about 1,600 nonprofits since 2019, according to her long-awaited website Yield Giving, unveiled Wednesday night.

Scott also announced that she plans to introduce an "open-call process" that allows nonprofits seeking donations from her to send information to her for evaluation. Until now, Scott and her team secretly contacted organizations that they were interested in first, then offered unrestricted donations after receiving the group's data.

"Information from other people, other givers, my team, the nonprofit teams I've been giving to has been enormously helpful to me," Scott wrote in a new essay. "If more information about these gifts can be helpful to anyone, I want to share it."

The website name plays on two meanings of the word yield: to produce something positive and to give up control, which together represent Scott's approach to giving.

"What we have seen from a lot of big donors, big foundations, billionaires is a very top down approach that assumes that the donor knows best, that sees nonprofits sometimes in a negative light," said Phil Buchanan, president of The Center for Effective Philanthropy, which has studied Scott's giving.

Scott's approach falls on the other end of the spectrum, he said, "which is to say, 'We as donors can yield to those talented people in nonprofits working closest to communities who know best what is needed and how to do it.'"