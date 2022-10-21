Liz Truss’ biography still weeks away from release, Twitter jokes about its fate

In September, it emerged that HarperCollins will publish the biography of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, scheduled to release in December. A month later, she is no more the premier.

That leaves authors James Heale and Harry Cole to do some re-writing.

Truss' resignation on Thursday, after a tenure lasting just six weeks, sparked a flurry of memes and jokes on social media. Many were directed at her biography -- Out of the Blue.

"If you think you’re having a bad day at work, at least you’re not Harry Cole or James Heale," wrote Twitter user Chris Bakke.





Another user suggested it will probably require hefty discounting for the book to find takers.





Some offered advice to the author: examine in detail the lettuce that outlasted Truss.

Truss' biography seeks to chart her "explosive rise to power", chronicling her journey from youth politics to Britain’s power centre.

"Political journalists Harry Cole and James Heale track Truss’s transformation from geeky teenage Lib Dem to the Tory’s third female prime minister -- with the most dramatic first month in office in British political history," the book listing on the HarperCollins website read.

The book consists of interviews with Truss friends as well as critics, including Kwasi Kwarteng, who she sacked as finance minister.

Truss' exit means the Conservatives will soon have to choose a new leader. Her competitor Rishi Sunak and former UK PM Boris Johnson are being seen as frontrunners.