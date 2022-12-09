 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Invisibility cloak' that can evade security cameras invented by Wuhan University students

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

The InvisDefense can apparently hide you from artificial intelligence monitored security cameras and can work in the day as well as night.

An “invisibility cloak”, popularised by Harry Potter, designed to hide its user from security cameras has been discovered by students in China’s Wuhan University.

The InvisDefense can apparently hide you from artificial intelligence monitored security cameras and can work in the day as well as night. The product is low cost won first prize in a contest sponsored by Huawei Technologies.

How does the coat work?
The coat uses a pattern to blind the cameras when used in the day, while at night it emits unusual heat signals to confuse infrared cameras, The Independent reported.

While the coat doesn’t make you disappear from the naked eye, human monitored cameras too can easily detect wearers of the coat. It may potentially confuse some of the detection systems used in self-driving cars but human drivers will, obviously, be able to see the wearer of the coat.

Pricing

Wei Hui, the PhD student at Wuhan University who created the algorithm that generated the coat’s pattern, says the estimated cost to make the coat is approximately $72.

Will not make you invisible