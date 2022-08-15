Independence Day 2022: From Delhi to Siachen, Indians hoist Tricolour

India is today celebrating a huge milestone -- 75 years of freedom from the British rule. The main event took place at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the country.

The prime minister, sporting a turban with Tricolour stripes, began the day paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

He proceeded to unfurl the flag at the Red Fort.

Flowers were showered on the venue, by M1-17 helicopter for the first time. Narendra Modi then delivered his customary Independence Day speech, where he listed five pledges people must make -- to make India a developed country in 25 years, to remove traces of colonial mindset, to take pride in their roots, to be united and have a sense of duty.

Chief minister hoisted the flag in their own states





Indian soldiers joined the celebrations from their postings. The Army shared a video of a flag hoisting from Siachen.





Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans marched with the flag on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake.

Meanwhile, foreign leaders sent congratulatory messages Indians celebrated the historic day.

President Joe Biden said August 15 also marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the great democracies of US and India.

"I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world," he added.