G20 Summit 2022 | India walks diplomatic tightrope on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Pranay Sharma
Nov 16, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST

India, which took over the G20 presidency from Indonesia and will host the 2023 summit of the grouping, wanted to ensure that it did not end up as a vertically split organisation on the Ukraine issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged world leaders to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine.

India had to walk a diplomatic tightrope on November 16 in agreeing to a joint leaders’ declaration at the G20 summit in Bali that strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and its adverse effect on the global economy and supply chains but refrained from explicitly naming Russia.

India, which took over the G20 presidency from Indonesia and will host the 2023 summit of the grouping, wanted to ensure that it did not end up as a vertically split organisation on the Ukraine issue and seriously jeopardised the G20’s future and the next summit in Delhi.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo suggested a joint leaders’ declaration at the end of the summit to avoid division within the members as happened during earlier G20 meetings this year on Russia and the Ukraine war.

“This year, we have also witnessed the war in Ukraine further adversely impact the global economy,” the 17-page declaration said.

It added, “There was a discussion on the issue. We reiterated our national positions as expressed in other fora, including the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, which in Resolution No ES-11/1 dated 2 March 2022, as adopted by majority vote (141 votes for, 5 against, 35 abstentions, 12 absent) deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine.”