 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Fuel Prices on December 17: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

(Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 17, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Also read | Oil rises, poised to end week higher despite economy concerns

Meanwhile, oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday after falling 2% in the previous session on central bank interest rates hikes, and is poised to end the week higher after a series of positive oil demand forecasts.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Friday, 16th December, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Friday, 16th December, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

Brent crude futures rose 36 cents or 0.4% to $81.57 per barrel by 0109 GMT. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.36 per barrel.

Both benchmarks are poised to end the week more than 7% higher.