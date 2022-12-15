 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi HC reserves order on PIL against permission to Sikhs to carry kirpans on flights

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

"Arguments heard. Order reserved. We will pass appropriate order," said a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on the plea by Harsh Vibhore Singhal, who claimed that a committee of stakeholders should be constituted to "apply its mind" to the issue.

Source: Shutterstock

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that it would pass an order on a public interest litigation (PIL) against the permission accorded to Sikhs to carry kirpans while travelling on civilian flights in India.

The petitioner, a lawyer, had challenged a March 4, 2022 notification by the Centre which said that Sikh passengers shall have exceptional regulatory sanction to carry kirpans having blade length of no more than 6 inches and total length of no more than 9 inches while onboard any civilian flight in India operating on all domestic routes.

The bench, that also included Justice Subramonium Prasad, orally remarked that it was a policy of the government of India and the court cannot interfere with it unless it is arbitrary.

"How can we interfere with such a policy decision? We can't interfere. It is a policy decision of the government of India," the court said.

"Your mind might not be the government's mind. Therefore when the government has applied its mind and has come with a policy, we ought not to interfere unless it is so arbitrary," it added.