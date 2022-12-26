 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cold wave grips North India. Check weather department’s forecast

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

In Delhi, the minimum temperature dropped as low as 3 degrees Celsius on Christmas.

People warm themselves near a bonfire in Amritsar on December 25.

Severe cold conditions prevailed over North India on December 26, with the temperature in one city -- Rajasthan's Churu -- dropping to zero degrees Celsius.

Visuals on social media showed dense fog affecting visibility in Ambala, Moradabad and Haridwar.
 

In Delhi, the minimum temperature stood at 8 degrees Celsius today. 

On Christmas, minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius had been recorded at the Safdarjung weather station. 

At the ridge station, the readings were even lower -- three degrees Celsius. 

Most places in Punjab are also reeling under bitterly cold conditions. In Adampur, the temperature was 8 degrees on Monday morning. 