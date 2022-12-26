Cold wave grips North India. Check weather department’s forecast

Severe cold conditions prevailed over North India on December 26, with the temperature in one city -- Rajasthan's Churu -- dropping to zero degrees Celsius.

Visuals on social media showed dense fog affecting visibility in Ambala, Moradabad and Haridwar.



In Delhi, the minimum temperature stood at 8 degrees Celsius today.

On Christmas, minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius had been recorded at the Safdarjung weather station.

At the ridge station, the readings were even lower -- three degrees Celsius.

Most places in Punjab are also reeling under bitterly cold conditions. In Adampur, the temperature was 8 degrees on Monday morning.

"Most of the stations of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and adjoining west Uttar Pradesh and northwest Rajasthan reported decreasing 24 hour-tendencies," the Indian Meteorological Department said. On Christmas Day, minimum temperatures in Punjab and Chandigarh ranged between 3 and 7 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. A very dense fog prevailed over many parts of the state as well as its neighbour Haryana. The weather department expects foggy conditions in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to gradually decrease in intensity from December 27. "Cold Day/Cold Wave conditions are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana during next 2 two and abate thereafter," the weather department said.

