Credit Suisse leadership’s weekend in the Swiss Alps shortly before the banking crisis

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

Credit Suisse chairman Axel P Lehmann, Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi were among those at White Turf in St Moritz, Switzerland.

Credit Suisse has been sponsoring the horse-racing event in St Moritz since 1976. (Image credit: Daniel Imhof/LinkedIn)

As investment giant Credit Suisse reels under the financial crisis following which long-time rival UBS decided to buy the troubled bank, a social media post is doing the rounds showing the top management of Credit Suisse at a racing event in the Swiss Alps last month.

Credit Suisse chairman Axel P Lehmann, Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi and other top executives, Andre Helfenstein, Felix Baumgartner, Roger Weibel, were among those at White Turf, an annual international horse-racing event in the resort town of St. Moritz in Switzerand. Credit Suisse has been sponsoring White Turf since 1976.

In a LinkedIn post in February, Daniel Imhof, Global Head Investment Management at Credit Suisse, described attending the event as an “unforgettable experience”.

“The most glorious winter weather with sunshine and blue skies in the snow-covered alpine landscape provided for an unforgettable experience,” he wrote, tagging the top bosses of the company.