Covid spike to stabilise in two weeks, need to assess vaccine efficacy, develop new shots: Dr Guleria

Ayushman Kumar
Apr 14, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

The former AIIMS director said the coronavirus would continue to mutate and become more infectious, and that the country will continue to see smaller waves in the coming months.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, Chairman - Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Medanta

As the active load of coronavirus cases in the country grew to an eight-month high, noted pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria, on April 14, highlighted the need to assess the efficacy of Covid vaccines against new variants. He added that the focus should be on developing new jabs to tackle emerging mutations.

“We should collect data to see the efficacy of the current vaccines against new variants. We should also develop new vaccines, which should be able to cover the emerging and new variants so that we have good vaccines available if there’s a sudden surge in cases,” Dr Guleria, former director of AIIMS, Delhi, told Moneycontrol.

He said the strategies to deal with coronavirus should evolve with time.

“We already have a bivalent vaccine, Europe and the US are using it. India should also start looking at what should be done to stay ahead of the curve in terms of being able to develop a vaccine that deals with new variants or possible emerging variants,” he added.

