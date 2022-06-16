Comedian Kenny Sebastian was mentioned in school question paper. His reaction

For stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian, life truly came full circle when he found his name on a question paper for an exam in English -- his own favourite subject in school.

Taking to Instagram on June 15, he shared a photo of the paper. In it, students were asked to write a notice, in the capacity of the arts club secretary of a Delhi school, informing others that Sebastian’s show on campus had been postponed.

The comedian said that to him, a mention in the question paper felt like a bigger achievement than any award.

Kenny Sebastian praised the person who framed the question. “I like how professional I am in the question,” he said. “I just postponed the show, I didn’t cancel it."

The comedian said he wanted to use question paper-like language to announce his tours from now.

“Kenny Sebastian is performing in your city. Write a letter to your family inviting them to go for it together. Five marks,” he joked.

Sebastian's followers also joined the fun. "You better do a show for their school," one user said.

Another wrote: "You have officially made it."

Sebastian has acted in and written for many web series. He judged popular comedy show Comicstaan.

Sebastian also hosts a podcast called Simple Ken. He has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube.