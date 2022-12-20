Chinese woman pays $26,000 debt for fiance she met a month ago, returns $43,000 'bride price'

“Money is not the basis of love" believes a woman in China who paid off her future husband’s debt worth US $26,000. She had met him a month ago.

The woman, identified only by her surname Huan, did not accept an engagement ring and returned the $43,000 she had received as the traditional bride price normally paid by a groom in the country.

Zhou met her fiancé, Hu, on a blind date. They dated before deciding to get married end of this year, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

“I gave him all my savings of 180,000 yuan to pay back a loan he owed,” she said in an interview with Star Video.

Zhou also returned a bride price of $43,000 and a traditional red package containing about $1,430 which she had received from his family.

"Money is not the basis of love and it’s not a decisive factor. He can give me infinite love," she added.

After their story went viral, it triggered a debate in China with many social media users accusing Zhou of being naive and irrational. She, however, hit back by saying that she trusted her future husband to do the right thing for his family. "I believe in us working together for a better future," SCMP quoted her as saying. Meanwhile, Hu has said that he plans to return the money to Zhou as soon as possible and promised to work hard and look after her.

