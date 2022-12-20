 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese woman pays $26,000 debt for fiance she met a month ago, returns $43,000 'bride price'

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Dec 20, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

"Money is not the basis of love and it’s not a decisive factor. He can give me infinite love," the woman said.

Zhou met her fiancé, Hu, on a blind date. They dated before deciding to get married end of this year. (Representative image)

“Money is not the basis of love" believes a woman in China who paid off her future husband’s debt worth US $26,000. She had met him a month ago.

The woman, identified only by her surname Huan, did not accept an engagement ring and returned the $43,000 she had received as the traditional bride price normally paid by a groom in the country.

Zhou met her fiancé, Hu, on a blind date. They dated before deciding to get married end of this year, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

“I gave him all my savings of 180,000 yuan to pay back a loan he owed,” she said in an interview with Star Video.

Zhou also returned a bride price of $43,000 and a traditional red package containing about $1,430 which she had received from his family.

"Money is not the basis of love and it’s not a decisive factor. He can give me infinite love," she added.