China wants Covid patients to go to work even as hospitals fill up

A surge in Covid-19 infections has overwhelmed hospitals in China, but millions are being told to return to work even if they are infected.
China is battling a fresh wave of Covid infections after the government lifted a host of restrictions and isolation protocols that had largely protected the population from the worst of the pandemic for nearly three years. The easing of China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ policy came after rare protests broke out in November, with people blaming the government’s strict containment measures for deaths after a fire in the country’s Xinjiang region.
China’s U-turn on Covid-19 and its relaxation of rules coincided with a surge in infections that has now left hospitals overwhelmed and public spaces deserted. But in spite of this, people are being advised to continue working even if they are infected.
Asymptomatic patients, or those with mild symptoms, can “go to work normally after taking protective measures as necessary for their health status and job requirements,” said the Chongqing and Wuhu authorities in similar statements reported by CNN.
Zhejiang officials reiterated this advice in a press conference on Sunday, where one official suggested following a rotation schedule “to ensure uninterrupted work and maintain order when outbreaks are severe.”
The rise in Covid infections in China is being attributed to the BF.7 subvariant of Omicron. Experts fear that 60 percent of China’s population of 1.3 billion could be infected in the coming months, leading to millions of deaths.
World Health Organization emergencies chief Dr Michael Ryan noted that hospitals in Beijing and other cities have been filling up as he urged Chinese authorities to provide more data on the spread of the virus. “In China, what's been reported is relatively low numbers of cases in ICUs, but anecdotally ICUs are filling up,” he said, according to BBC.
"We've been saying this for weeks that this highly infectious virus was always going to be very hard to stop completely, with just public health and social measures."