China sends ex-pop star to 13 years in jail for teen's rape

AFP
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

Kris Wu was also fined 600 million yuan ($84 million) for tax evasion, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing Beijing's tax authorities.

Chinese-Canadian ex-pop star Kris Wu has been jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of rape, a Chinese court said Friday.

Wu originally shot to fame as a member of the K-pop boyband EXO, before leaving in 2014 to launch a successful solo career as a singer, actor, model and variety show judge.

A nineteen-year-old student last year accused Wu of date-raping her when she was 17, resulting in a barrage of public criticism and luxury brands dropping deals with him.

Wu was sentenced to "11 years and six months of imprisonment for rape", the court in Beijing's Chaoyang district said Friday, adding he "was also sentenced to imprisonment of one year and ten months for the crime of gathering people to commit adultery".

"It was found that the defendant Wu Yifan (Kris Wu) had forced sexual relations with three women at his residence from November to December 2020 when they were drunk and did not know or not able to resist," the court said.

Wu will serve a 13-year term before being deported, it added.