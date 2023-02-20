Elon Musk reacts as ChatGPT lists him as 'controversial'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been put in the “controversial personalities” section by AI language model chatbot ChatGPT. What’s noteworthy is that the Twitter CEO was the co-founder of OpenAI back in 2015, a research and development company that powers ChatGPT.

Musk, 51, had a very subtle reaction to the list.

Entrepreneur Isaac Latterell wrote on Twitter: “ChatGPT lists Trump, Elon Musk as controversial and worthy of special treatment, Biden and Bezos as not. I've got more examples.” He shared a list of “controversial” personalities and a list of apparently controversial political parties.

Musk just retweeted the list with two exclamation marks.

Former US president Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, China’s Xi Jinping, ex UK PM Boris Johnson all made it to the controversial list according to ChatGPT.

US President Joe Biden, Canada’s Justin Trudeau, ex New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, French President Emmanuel Macron all made it to the non-controversial list.

