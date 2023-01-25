ChatGPT (barely) passes all 3 parts of US Medical Licensing Examinations

In a research experiment, ChatGPT, a large language model developed by OpenAI, has passed all three parts of the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), although just barely.

The USMLE is a standardized test that assesses the knowledge and skills of medical students and graduates, and is required for licensure to practice medicine in the United States. The test is divided into three parts: Part 1, Part 2 Clinical Knowledge, and Part 2 Clinical Skills.

Second-year medical students usually spend hundreds of hours preparing for Part 1, while Part 3 usually is taken by medical school graduates.

Ansible Health, a Silicon Valley startup focused on treating Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), had been researching various AI and machine learning tools to improve its care when they decided to test ChatGPT, the newest AI phenomenon.

According to them, ChatGPT was trained on a vast amount of medical information and was able to demonstrate a deep understanding of the subject matter. It was able to accurately answer a wide range of medical questions, including those related to diagnosis, treatment, and medical ethics. The team although first ensured that "none of the answers, explanations or related content were indexed on Google" before ChatGPT took the test.

This has significant implications for the future of medical education and healthcare as many still turn to Google for any health related questions. With the ability to quickly and accurately process large amounts of medical information, ChatGPT and other similar models could potentially be used to help medical students prepare for the USMLE and other medical exams, as well as assist doctors and other healthcare professionals in their daily work. However, the research is still in early stages and more research is needed to explore the full potential of the technology. ChatGPT is however not (yet) capable of replacing human doctors and that the traditional medical education and practice will remain critical for the diagnosis and treatment of patients.

