Buzz Aldrin gets married on 93rd birthday

Former American astronaut Buzz Aldrin got married to his longtime partner on his 93rd birthday. Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, is the only surviving member of the Apollo 11’s three-member crew that made up the historic moon landing mission of 1969.

Aldrin, who turned 93 on January 20, announced his marriage in a post on social media. He said that he and his “longtime love” Dr Anca Faur had tied the knot in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” he said. “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

This is Aldrin’s fourth marriage. His wife, Dr Anca Faur, 63, serves as the Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures, according to the Daily Mail.

Buzz Aldrin was part of the historic moon landing of 1969 aboard Apollo 11. The jacket he wore while walking on the moon with fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong was auctioned for $2.7 million last year.