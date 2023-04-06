 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
45-year-old CEO who spends $2 million every year to get 18-year-old's body reveals his fitness gadget

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

Bryan Johnson, an ultrawealthy software entrepreneur, claims to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through 'Project Blueprint'.

Bryan Johnson, a 45-year-old CEO who shot to fame for spending millions to get the body of an 18-year-old, has revealed his latest fitness device: a machine that makes him do the equivalent of “20,000 sit-ups” in just 30 minutes.

The California-based tech billionaire claims to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through “Project Blueprint” under which he follows a strictly regimented routine and abides by a vegan diet.

In an Instagram Reels video earlier this week, Johnson introduced to his followers the fitness device that allows him to do the equivalent of “20,000 sit-ups” in 30 minutes.

In the demo, a bare-chested Johnson straps on a belt around his stomach and lies down on a bench. The belt has a device attached to it and is connected to a screen. He set the machine to its highest capacity to show how it works.

“I’ve set the machine to 100 per cent and 15, so it’s the maximum level. This is definitely not something you want to start with. What it feels like is it’s pulling your entire stomach out, like ripping it out,” he said after the procedure was over.