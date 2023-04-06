45-year-old CEO who spends $2 million every year to get 18-year-old's body reveals his fitness gadget

Bryan Johnson, a 45-year-old CEO who shot to fame for spending millions to get the body of an 18-year-old, has revealed his latest fitness device: a machine that makes him do the equivalent of “20,000 sit-ups” in just 30 minutes.

The California-based tech billionaire claims to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through “Project Blueprint” under which he follows a strictly regimented routine and abides by a vegan diet.

In an Instagram Reels video earlier this week, Johnson introduced to his followers the fitness device that allows him to do the equivalent of “20,000 sit-ups” in 30 minutes.

In the demo, a bare-chested Johnson straps on a belt around his stomach and lies down on a bench. The belt has a device attached to it and is connected to a screen. He set the machine to its highest capacity to show how it works.

“I’ve set the machine to 100 per cent and 15, so it’s the maximum level. This is definitely not something you want to start with. What it feels like is it’s pulling your entire stomach out, like ripping it out,” he said after the procedure was over.

"I thought I would be terribly sore after doing this, but actually I am not surprisingly. My mid-section has not been stronger my entire life. And it has successfully changed how I feel athletically." "I've been spending millions of dollars developing an anti-ageing protocol. Today, I am going to show you the machine use that allows me to do the equivalent of 20,000 sit-ups in 30 minutes.

Bryan Johnson, who is the founder of Blueprint, Kernel, OS Fund, Braintree Venmo, consumes 1,977 calories per day, exercises for an hour and goes to bed at the same time every night. His morning begins at 5 am with two dozen supplements and a green juice with creatine and collagen peptides. Through the day, Johnson's vitals are measured and monitored. ultrasounds, MRIs, colonoscopies and blood tests are a regular feature in the life of the 45-year-old, whose weight, body mass index, body fat, blood glucose levels and heart-rate variations are measured daily. At night, a machine tracks his number of night-time erections, which are like a teenager's, Bloomberg reported. "What I do may sound extreme, but I'm trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable," he told the outlet. On his Blueprint website, Johnson writes that the project was born "after feeling helpless to stop myself from overeating to soothe the pains of life. Despite my successes: raising three kids and selling my business Braintree Venmo for $800 million; when 7pm rolled around, there was nothing I could do to stop myself from engaging in this self destructive behavior."

Moneycontrol News