Bristol Myers Squibb’s India centre to augment global drug development: Samit Hirawat

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 03, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

The innovation centre in Hyderabad will support a global approach to patient treatment rather than India-focused treatment and be part of the global ecosystem, the executive vice president of the company underlined.

American biopharma giant Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has announced its first global science and technology innovation centre at Hyderabad, which it says will accelerate its global drug development programmes.

BMS said it will invest $100 million in the facility.

Samit Hirawat, Executive Vice-President and Chief Medical Officer for global drug development at BMS, told Moneycontrol that the new Indian centre will help the company develop capabilities in several areas associated with drug development, from regulatory, biostatistics and operations to clinical sciences.

“From a research perspective, we had collaborations with Biocon and Syngene, but we do not have a presence in India from a drug development and research and development perspective in terms of services,” he said.