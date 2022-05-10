Bride marries sister's groom after power cut during wedding ceremony

A power failure in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain complicated two weddings recently when the brides performed the wedding ceremony with the wrong grooms.

Sisters Nikita and Karishma were supposed to get married on Sunday to Dangwara Bhola and Ganesh from different families, reported India Today.

There was a power cut at the time of the ceremony and since the sisters were similarly dressed and in veils, there was a mix-up. Nikita ended up marrying the groom meant for Karishma while Karishma married Nikita's groom. No one, however, realised the change till after the ceremony.

The mix-up came to light after the grooms took their brides home. There was a brief dispute, but the families reached a settlement soon, the India Today report stated.

Arrangements were made for the brides and the grooms to perform the wedding ceremony again the next day -- this time, with the right partners.

Another power cut related incident had recently left Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan red faced. The electricity had gone off when he was giving a speech during an event in Bhopal on Thursday.

Interrupted, Chouhan said, "Is Sanjay Dubey, principal secretary of energy department, around?". This comment triggered laughter among the audience, reported PTI.

The power was back in five minutes.

The Chief Minister then went on to admit that there was a coal crisis in the state which was leading to more power cuts.

Coal reserves in several states are quickly running out amid surging demand for electricity due to intense heatwaves in several parts of the country.