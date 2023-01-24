 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Breastmilk sale by two companies prompts demand for a law barring practice

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 24, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

There is a growing concern that existing norms may not be enough to prevent companies from commercialising human milk

Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI), the body monitoring a law related to marketing of infant milk substitutes, wants Parliament to enact legislation banning the commercialisation of mother’s milk. This comes after two companies were found selling breast milk products.

Recently, the Union AYUSH (traditional medicine) ministry had cancelled the licence of Neolacta Life Sciences, the Indian arm of a UK-based company, for manufacturing products derived from human milk under the garb of Ayurveda. The firm has now challenged the order in the Karnataka High Court.

In another case, the Union health ministry had suspended the licence of another health-tech start-up, Neslak Biosciences, for selling ‘HapiNes’, which is breast milk freeze-dried into ready-to-use powder, on the charges of violating the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Under the act, processing and sale of human milk is not permitted but companies are obtaining licences from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India claiming they are for dairy products. They then sell and market powdered forms of human milk to parents of new-born babies.