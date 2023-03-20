Porn clip on Patna railway station TV screens for 3 minutes, case against private firm

Commuters at Patna railway station were left baffled on Sunday morning when the TV screens installed in the station played a pornographic clip. As per a India Today report, the incident occurred at around 9:30am, leaving the public at the station amused. The clip was played on platform number 10 for three minutes.

"We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials. It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company," Prabhat Kumar, the official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, said.

A complaint was filed to the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) by the public at the station. The GRP contacted Dutta Communications, the agency responsible for showing advertisements at the station, and asked them to not replay the clip.

Subsequently, the agency was blacklisted by the Railways and a First Information Report (FIR) was filed. The contract with the Railways to show advertisements was also terminated. Questions were also raised as to why the clip was specifically shown at platform number 10. The station operator fled soon after the incident. RPF officials are on the lookout of the official. In case the station operator fails to turn up in front of RPF officials, Railway officials would seek an arrest warrant against him.