Body doubling: a hack to improve your work productivity

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Mar 01, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Body doubling is a productivity strategy in which you get another person to work alongside you. It can help eliminate distractions and increase productivity.

Everything is better when you are doing it with the right people – that, at least, is the premise behind “body doubling,” which is being touted as a fun new way to increase productivity. According to a piece published in CNN last month, body doubling is a strategy employed by people with ADHD to help them focus better and complete projects in time. However, like many other self-help strategies, it is not just for people with ADHD or attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Read on to know more about body doubling.

What is body doubling?

Body doubling is a productivity strategy in which you get another person to work alongside you. The presence of another person acts as a motivator to stay on the task and get things done, say people who have employed this strategy to boost productivity.

The science behind this strategy