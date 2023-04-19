CapitalMind CEO's solution to Blinkit row: 'Own the vehicles, employ the riders'

Amid the standoff between Blinkit, an app-based 10-minute delivery service, and its delivery partners, CapitalMind's Deepak Shenoy has offered a possible solution --"Own the vehicles, employ the riders."

His comments come days after Zomato-owned Blinkit told delivery workers, who have been on a strike against the lowering of payouts, that some of its Gurugram dark stores are being shut down permanently. The move resulted in further protests until on Wednesday when Blinkit reopened the stores.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, the Bengaluru-based CEO explained that quick commerce as a "low-unit-value, low-margin, high-cost delivery" is not a business. "It's like buying an airline. I deliver groceries and look, it helps so many people, but I don't make money," Shenoy wrote. "But if you try to make money, you'll squeeze the delivery people."

Calling the Blinkit worker strike "interesting", he said, "They converted what was supposedly a 'gig', a part-time job, to a full-time occupation. They were complicit in that - ask anyone what it cost to get a 'delivery person' before and after these portals came about."

"The offer was simple: Get yourself a bike and a phone. You'll get orders from us. You collect stuff and deliver it. We pay per order. Do it all day, and you get like Rs. 1000 with the 'incentives'," Deepak Shenoy tweeted. "This 'all day' is the problem - to make the incentives which make the bulk of the real return, people needed to get enough orders. For which they have to wait all day. Otherwise, you get paid Rs 30-Rs 50 per trip, which in many cases just about makes petrol cost."

Ankita Sengupta