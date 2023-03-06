Bill Gates says Steve Jobs used to overwork staff: 'He wasn't a perfect thing'

During his recent visit to India, Bill Gates said that the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs used to overwork his employees. The Microsoft co-founder said that although he admired Jobs, he was flawed.

"So he wasn’t a perfect thing," Gates said during the Ramnath Goenka lecture. He, however, that Jobs was a unique person who knew how to squeeze out a lot from people.

"I learned a lot from Steve. We were utterly different. He never wrote a line in code, but he had a sense of design, marketing, his intuitive feel of who is a good engineer. Steve was such a unique person and was able to get a lot out of people," Bill Gates said. "Now, he sometimes would overwork people, so he wasn't a perfect thing, but Steve was amazing."

