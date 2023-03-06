 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bill Gates says Steve Jobs used to overwork staff: 'He wasn't a perfect thing'

Mar 06, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

Rival tech company owners Bill Gates and Steve Jobs were not so civil for the larger part of their career with the duo routinely criticising each other’s work. They, however, became courteous in the later phase of their lives.

During his recent visit to India, Bill Gates said that the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs used to overwork his employees. The Microsoft co-founder said that although he admired Jobs, he was flawed.

"So he wasn’t a perfect thing," Gates said during the Ramnath Goenka lecture. He, however, that Jobs was a unique person who knew how to squeeze out a lot from people.

"I learned a lot from Steve. We were utterly different. He never wrote a line in code, but he had a sense of design, marketing, his intuitive feel of who is a good engineer. Steve was such a unique person and was able to get a lot out of people," Bill Gates said. "Now, he sometimes would overwork people, so he wasn't a perfect thing, but Steve was amazing."

