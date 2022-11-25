Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer Gates expecting first child with husband Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer is expecting her first child with husband Nayel Nassar. Jennifer Gates, 26, announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post this morning. She shared two photos which show her with a baby bump and added a simple caption: “thankful” with a heart and baby bottle emojis.

Jennifer Gates is the eldest daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates. She married Nayel Nassar in October 2021. This will be the first grandchild of Bill and Melinda, who divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the soon-to-be-parents on Instagram, including one from Melinda French Gates.

“I couldn't be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates shared the post on Instagram Stories and wrote “Proud” with a heart emoji.

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar are both Stanford graduates who met on the equestrian circuit. They began dating in 2017 and got married at the Gates family farm in Westchester, New York, four years later.