 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

'Between 400 and 500' workers died for FIFA World Cup 2022, says Qatar

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 29, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST

The chief of Qatar's World Cup organisation Al-Thawadi also clarified that there were three work-related deaths and 37 non-work-related migrant worker deaths involved in building the World Cup stadiums.

Chief of Qatar's World Cup organisation Al-Thawadi

“Between 400 and 500” workers died while working for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the host country's World Cup Chief Al-Thawadi revealed during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

He also went on to clarify that the number marks the total number of deaths related to the World Cup activity, including building hotels and other infrastructure) in Qatar, ever since it won the bid in 2010.

Al-Thawadi pegged the number of migrant worker deaths related to the building of the World Cup stadiums in the last 12 years at 40.

In the interview, portions of which Morgan posted online, the British journalist asks al-Thawadi: "What is the honest, realistic total do you think of migrant workers who died from – as a result of work they’re doing for the World Cup in totality?”

“The estimate is around 400, between 400 and 500," al-Thawadi responds. "I don’t have the exact number. That’s something that’s been discussed.”

Al-Thawadi pointed to those figures when discussing work just on stadiums in the interview, right before offering the “between 400 to 500” death toll for all the infrastructure for the tournament.

On being asked how many migrant workers have died while working for the World Cup Stadiums, Al-Thawadi said, "There were three work-related deaths and 37 non-work-related deaths."