A history of Ben Affleck in memes as his 'miserable' expressions at Grammys go viral

Multi-millionaire actor Ben Affleck dons many hats. He is a writer, filmmaker, director, one half of Hollywood power couple ‘Bennifer’ and also the subject of many, many memes.

Recently, his exasperated appearance at the Grammy Awards with wife Jennifer Lopez shot him to meme fame once again with Twitter working tirelessly to produce hilarious content. He didn’t seem to be enjoying himself even during the performances and his disdain was evident from clips and photos from the show. But this is not Affleck’s first brush with internet fame.

As Ben Affleck rises up the meme ladder, we look back at the times Ben Affleck was just the meme everyone needed.

Dunkin’ Donuts Ben Affleck

The actor’s love for Dunkin’ Donuts is public knowledge. Many a times, Affleck has been photographed with Dunkin’ snacks giving rise to a large number of memes. This came full circle when he was clicked working at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through, happily taking orders for customers. Sad Affleck

During a 2016 interview with fellow actor Henry Cavill over Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice movie reviews, Affleck looked sad and into the distance as his colleague answers questions. Cue sad music in the background, and voila, the sad Affleck memes were born. Tired Affleck

Ben Affleck smoking a cigarette, completely exhausted and as if he had given up, was another viral sensation the same year. He was clicked with his eyes closed, with a cigarette in hand, standing outside, looking like he had the weight of the world lifted from his shoulders as he took a puff. Content Affleck

Another meme showing Ben Affleck passed out on the deck of a yacht became a hot favourite after his wedding to Jennifer Lopez.



Moneycontrol News