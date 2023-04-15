 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Woman emerges after spending 500 days alone in cave: ‘Didn’t want to come out’

Moneycontrol News
Apr 15, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

A 50-year-old Spanish extreme athlete emerged on Friday from a 500-day challenge living deep inside a cave. Beatriz Flamini celebrated two birthdays alone underground.

Beatriz Flamini emerges from the cave where she spent 500 days alone.

A 50-year-old Spanish extreme athlete emerged on Friday from a 500-day challenge living 70 metres (230 feet) deep in a cave outside Granada with minimal contact outside.

Wearing dark glasses and smiling as she adjusted to the light of spring in southern Spain, elite mountaineer Beatriz Flamini told reporters that time had flown by and she did not want to come out.

"When they came in to get me, I was asleep. I thought something had happened. I said: 'Already? Surely not.' I hadn't finished my book," she said.

Flamini's support team said she broke a world record for the longest time spent in a cave in an experiment monitored by scientists studying the human mind and circadian rhythms.