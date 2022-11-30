Baby girl born with 'extremely rare' 2-inch-long hairy tail surprises doctors

The case of a baby girl born with a rare 2-inch-long hairy tail in Mexico has surprised doctors. The "true tail" had no anomalies or bone structure as is often found in vestigial tails, making this case an extremely rare one.

In a case report titled Human Tail In A Newborn, published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery, the doctors wrote, "The presence of tails in humans is extremely infrequent."

The girl was born via cesarean section at a rural hospital in Mexico where the doctors discovered the tail which was about 2-inch-long and covered with hair. Photos published with the paper show the cylindrical tail with a tapered tip. While an X-ray revealed no evidence of anomalies or bone structures inside the tail, the baby reportedly cried when doctors poked it with a needle.

"The structure was soft, covered in skin, and fine hair, it could be passively moved with no pain, but showed no spontaneous movement. The baby cried when the structure was pinched with a needle," the paper stated.

The doctors then concluded that it was not a vestigial tail -- an evolutionary remnant -- but a true tail which is a benign appendage comprised of tissue and fat.

About 195 rare cases of such vestigial cases have been documented in the US, England, France, Japan, Italy, and Germany, but cases of true tails are far rarer. According to the report, only 40 cases of true tails have been reported worldwide.

The study also noted that the baby girl was born to “healthy parents in their late 20s”, had an older healthy sibling, didn’t have a prior history of radiation exposure or infections in utero, and aside from having a tail, she was completely healthy. The doctors then decided to surgically remove the tail. The operation was successful and the baby was discharged soon after. Read more: Woman gives birth at McDonald’s bathroom, names baby 'Nugget'

