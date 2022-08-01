Is that Ashneer Grover singing kirtans in viral video? Check again

Ashneer Grover was caught on camera singing kirtans in Vrindavan. Or was he?

A video uploaded on Instagram by user Kartik Tyagi shows a man who looks almost identical to the Shark Tank India judge sing and clap enthusiastically during a kirtan gathering at a ISKCON in Vrindavan.

The post had received more than 1.2 lakh likes.

As per data on Tofler, the company incorporated on July 6 has both Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover, who was previously Head of Controls at BharatPe, as directors. The company has an authorised share capital of Rs 20 lakh and a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh.

Read more: When Ashneer Grover urged investors buy free-falling Zomato shares