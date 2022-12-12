10 Ashneer Grover quotes from his memoir 'Doglapan'

Ashneer Grover’s memoir, “Doglapan” is already a bestseller on Amazon even before its release. The BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank India judge has taken on a several people in a no-holds-barred take on his life’s journey and his rise and fall at BharatPe, among other topics. Grover,40, had claimed that “Doglapan” is not a self-help book. “I don’t do that s**t,” he had tweeted, sharing a glimpse of the 15 chapters listed in the book. The book, which will be out on December 26, tells "hard truths" about start-ups and life.

Here are top 10 quotes from Ashneer Grover’s memoir, “Doglapan”:



“If you choose to work with your spouse, there should be no hesitation in designating them as co-founders as well as giving them a seat on the board."

“You need to be absolutely unapologetic about working with family.”

“It is important to remember that the investor is just another vendor.”

“To my mind, the concept of a related-party transaction in India is totally irrelevant.”

“Put yourself first, always. Liquidate your stock at every secondary sale opportunity.”

“In the start-up chronology of things, Deepinder (Goyal) had founded Zomato, from where Albinder (Dhindsa) had branched off and founded Grofers, and then I had left Grofers to start BharatPe. In terms of start-up lineage, therefore, Deepinder is the grandfather, while I am his grandson.”

“You need to remember that you don’t need loyalty in good times – opportunity does the task. Loyalty is tested and needed in bad times. To expect loyalty from your employees or investors in bad times is to set yourself up for heartbreak.”

“In bad times, the only people you fill find standing beside you will be your family. You cannot even rely on your friends of twenty years – they may go completely silent on you.”

“Rajnish (Rajnish Kumar, former SBI chairman) was my fourth hiring mistake — the other three being Suhail Sameer (CEO), Jasneet (CHRO) and Sumeet Singh (GC).”

“I wrote to Sequoia that they should call off the dogs. This peeved Shailendra (Singh), who, in turn, called Micky Malka (Ribbit Capital), to tell him that I was becoming too big for my boots.”