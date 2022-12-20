Ashneer Grover, excluded from Shark Tank India, to star in this new show. Watch teaser

Former BharatPe MD, and one of the most famous judges on entrepreneur reality show Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover today announced that he will be a part of the second season of popular series “TVF Pitchers”.

“Pitchers” was released online in 2015 and received positive reviews but was not renewed for a second season – until now – after murmurs around the development kept going around.

Grover confirmed the news in a tweet, sharing the trailer of the series and tweeted, “Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over! Watch the new season of TVF Pitchers from 23 December on Zee5.”

The tweet has nearly 4,000 likes already.

“Pitchers” is a show about four men who quit their jobs to start their own company – something Grover has also done in the past before he co-founded BharatPe.

The clip, shared by Grover, features characters from the show as well him mouthing his iconic: “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu? (What are you doing brother?)” dialogue from Shark Tank, where his one liners, antics and anger became the talking point of the show. Shark Tank India’s second season however has given Grover a miss as the popular show makes a comeback.

“I recognise talent. As long as there’s Grover, it’s not over!” and asks the entrepreneurs when and where do they want to pitch,” the 40-year-old says in the video and exits the elevator where the scene was taking place.

“TVF Pitchers 2” features Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan, Arunabh Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Gopal Dutt, Ridhi Dogra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sikander Kher in main roles, which the main cast from 2015 retained.

Ashneer Grover resigned as BharatPe's Managing Director on March 1 this year after allegations of misappropriation of funds.

