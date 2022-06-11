Aryan Khan said NCB drug probe ‘ruined’ his reputation, asked if he deserved it: Report

Aryan Khan has never spoke publicly about his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case, but a senior NCB officer has now revealed what the 24-year-old told drug investigators after he was taken into custody last year.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau was a case that made headlines for weeks. The 24-year-old was among the 20 people arrested in a raid on a cruise ship outside Mumbai, after which he spent over three weeks in prison. He was given a clean chit in the drugs-on-cruise case last month.

Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have not spoken publicly about the case, but a senior NCB officer has now revealed that the 24-year-old said NCB "ruined" his reputation with "absurd" charges.

Sanjay Singh, the senior Narcotics Control Bureau officer who was in charge of a Special Investigation Team to probe the drugs-on-cruise case, told India Today magazine that Aryan Khan made some “soul searching queries” while in custody.

"Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking — aren’t these charges absurd?” the star kid asked the drug investigator, according to an India Today report.

“They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail — did I really deserve it?" asked Aryan Khan.

When the officer later met Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood star said his son was being “vilified” despite the fact there was no concrete evidence against him.

The Raees actor also raised concerns about his son’s mental state after the arrest, saying that he could not sleep properly.

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly told Singh that his family had been portrayed as criminals in the case. "We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day,” the actor reportedly said.

Aryan Khan was arrested in the case by the NCB on October 3 last year and was released from jail later that month after being granted bail. He was given a clean chit in the case on May 28.