Apple unveils its first India store, see what you can get there

Tech giant Apple will open its first retail store in India in Mumbai, revealing its banner at the Jio World Drive Mall. The store will be based at the Bandra Kurla Complex and will be called Apple BKC. The store is is likely to open in April. The Apple Store launch in India is likely to bring to an end years of regulatory roadblocks and negotiations with the Indian government.

"Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC," a statement on the Apple India store website said.

The Apple retail store in India is inspired by the "Kaali Peeli" taxis popular art in Mumbai. Apple BKC creative will also comprise of interpretations of the decals along with several Apple products and services that will be available for consumers.

Users can download Apple BKC posters

Moneycontrol News