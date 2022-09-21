Apple to fix iPhone 14 Pro camera shake issue by next week

Apple is aware of the bug that is causing the rear cameras on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to physically shake while using certain third-party apps and is working on a solution. A software update to fix the issue is likely to come next week, the tech giant confirmed to CNET.

Some iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max users complained that their phone cameras would shake and make a grinding noise while using third-party apps like Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.

"We're aware of the issue, and a fix will be released next week," an Apple spokesperson told CNET in an email.

The issue appeared to be widespread, with Apple receiving thousands of complaints about the shaking and the rattling noise that could be heard while using the rear camera. The problem did not crop up while using the stock iPhone camera app, but only when using the camera on other platforms like Snapchat and Instagram.

The latest lineup of Apple iPhones went on sale last Friday, September 16.

A Bloomberg report on Monday suggested that the camera shake issue could be caused by the device’s optical image stabilization hardware malfunctioning. The new iPhones come with a second-generation sensor that physically moves the camera lens to stabilise it.

In India, the iPhone 14 Pro base 128GB variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900. It also comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models, which will cost Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900, and Rs 1,79,900, respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max base 128GB variant comes a price tag of Rs 1,39,900.