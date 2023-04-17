 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Apple BKC store: iPhone maker opens doors day before launch for a sneak peek. Watch

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Apr 17, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Apple store at BKC in Mumbai is the most sustainable of the tech giant's stores globally.

Apple BKC store is expected to be inaugurated by CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday. (Image credit: @debanganaghosh4/Twitter)

A day before Apple opens its much-anticipated retail store Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, the tech giant on Monday allowed a sneak peek into the massive yet unique-looking store. It is also tipped to be the most sustainable of Apple stores globally.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to inaugurate the store on Tuesday.

Both glass and wood have been used extensively to decorate the store. The building also boasts of a massive glass facade with a wooden tile ceiling.

The opening of the Apple store in Mumbai marks a significant expansion of the company's operations in the country which is becoming increasingly important for its future growth.

Ahead of the store's launch, Tim Cook said Apple is excited to build on its over 25-year history in India. "India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity," he said.