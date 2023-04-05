 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple CEO Tim Cook advises parents to limit screen time for kids

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook says it is important to limit the amount of time that children spend staring at screens. 'Kids are born digital, they’re digital kids now,' he said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up an iPhone

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook is in favour of limiting the amount of time children spend staring at screens each day. The topic of digital devices and children came up during Cook’s interview with GQ magazine, published Monday.

When the interviewer said his young child is “obsessed” with his smartphone, Tim Cook suggested that parents and guardians should set guidelines on how much time children spend on digital devices.

“Kids are born digital, they’re digital kids now,” said the CEO of iPhone maker Apple. “And it is, I think, really important to set some hard rails around it.

“We make technology to empower people to be able to do things they couldn’t do, to create things they couldn’t create, to learn things they couldn’t learn. And I mean, that’s really what drives us. We don’t want people using our phones too much. We’re not incentivized for that. We don’t want that,” he added.