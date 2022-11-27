 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra’s clapback after man asks ‘why not an Indian son-in-law?’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 27, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

Anand Mahindra wasn't one to entertain intrusive queries about his family.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shut down a Twitter user who asked an intrusive question about his family.

In a tweet joking about the pronunciation of Croissant, Mahindra happened to mention his French son-in-law.

Soon, a user came forward to ask him "why not an Indian son-in-law". He prefixed the question with  "none of my business".

 

The Mahindra Group chairperson responded saying that his children had the freedom to choose their own partners.

"Because that’s none of my business either. My daughters, on their own, chose their life partners. And I’m proud of them for that," he wrote.

Others joined the conversation, criticising the man for asking a personal question.