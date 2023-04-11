Anand Mahindra's 2-point advice for young entrepreneurs just starting out

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has two pieces of advice for a young entrepreneur starting their business. While responding to a Twitter user, the Chairman of the Mahindra group, shared his takeaways.

“Hey @anandmahindra, I've been impressed by your leadership and vision for @MahindraRise. As a young entrepreneur myself, I'm curious - what advice would you give to someone just starting out?” Divya Gandotra Tandon, a 20-year-old entrepreneur wrote tagging the billionaire a couple of days back.

Mahindra responded today in a thread.

“1) No Pain, No Gain. When I first started working out in a gym, the coach used to bark out this phrase to push me beyond my comfort zone. As an entrepreneur I think you should be naturally suspicious of success that comes too easy & too early. There’s usually a pothole ahead. Be prepared for hard work & the inevitability of course corrections,” Mahindra wrote.

His second piece of advice was: “As you taste more success, your appetite for risk will reduce. So the best time to take calculated chances is early in your career. The one who risks nothing achieves nothing.” He also shared a quote and asked the woman to keep it in mind. “The person who risks nothing, does nothing, has nothing, is nothing, and becomes nothing—Leo Buscaglia,” the 67-year-old wrote concluding his tweets.

Twitter users chimed in and shared their inputs. Related stories AI News roundup: Bard AI and ChatGPT in the firing line for misinformation, Should India pass Person...

National Pet Day 2023: Why dog haters must read Sudha Murty's Gopi Diaries “The decision to take risks should be based on a careful assessment of the potential benefits and drawbacks of each option, as well as an understanding of one's personal risk tolerance. While taking calculated risks can certainly lead to great rewards,” entrepreneur Amit Misra wrote. Read: Anand Mahindra found a 'quiet' hero keeping India clean. She is a fruit seller from Karnataka Mahindra regularly interacts with his Twitter followers and often responds to queries, questions and helps them with advice as well.

Moneycontrol News