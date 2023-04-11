 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra's 2-point advice for young entrepreneurs just starting out

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

Anand Mahindra said that the best time to take calculated chances is early in the career.

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.4 million followers.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has two pieces of advice for a young entrepreneur starting their business. While responding to a Twitter user, the Chairman of the Mahindra group, shared his takeaways.

“Hey @anandmahindra, I've been impressed by your leadership and vision for @MahindraRise. As a young entrepreneur myself, I'm curious - what advice would you give to someone just starting out?” Divya Gandotra Tandon, a 20-year-old entrepreneur wrote tagging the billionaire a couple of days back.

Mahindra responded today in a thread.

“1) No Pain, No Gain. When I first started working out in a gym, the coach used to bark out this phrase to push me beyond my comfort zone. As an entrepreneur I think you should be naturally suspicious of success that comes too easy & too early. There’s usually a pothole ahead. Be prepared for hard work & the inevitability of course corrections,” Mahindra wrote.