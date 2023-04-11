Anand Mahindra found a 'quiet' hero keeping India clean. She is a fruit seller from Karnataka

The woman picks up the leaves that are thrown by passengers out of the bus windows in the clip. (Image: Screengrab from video @adarshahgd/Twitter)

In today's world, where people are often seen indulging in the act of littering and polluting the environment, a viral video of a fruit seller from Karnataka has become an inspiration for all. The video shows a woman who sells fruits wrapped in leaves at Ankola bus stand in the state picking up her customers’ litter. Despite not being her duty, the woman can be seen picking up the leaves that are thrown by passengers out of the bus windows and putting them in the dustbin.

The video was initially shared on Twitter by a user who expressed his admiration for the woman's actions.

“This lady is fruit seller & she sells fruits wrapped in leaves at Ankola Bus stand, Karnataka. Some people after finish eating they throw the leaves from bus window. But this lady goes there picks up the leaves and puts it in dustbin. It’s not her work but she's doing it,” Adarsh Hegde tweeted with a clip.

The post quickly caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra, who shared the video on his Twitter handle and praised the woman for her efforts in keeping the environment clean. He also expressed his desire to appreciate her for her actions.

Mahindra's tweet read, "These are the real, quiet heroes making Bharat Swachh. I really would like her to know that her efforts have not gone unnoticed & are appreciated. How do you suggest we can do that?" He also tagged the original poster requesting him to find someone who could contact the woman and appreciate her efforts.

The video has gained a lot of attention on social media, with many users applauding the woman for her actions. Her actions serve as an inspiration for others to follow in her footsteps and contribute towards keeping the environment clean.

Mahindra’s tweet has received over 11,000 “likes” so far.

Users suggested what the businessman could do to help the woman while some shared their own personal experiences.

“Penultimate week, I witnessed a similar occurrence at Kopargaon Station near Shirdi. An elderly woman was vending fruits and ensuring that any discarded peels were properly disposed of in a nearby dustbin. I commended her for this practice, to which she humbly replied, 'If I don't pick them up, they won't let me sit here’,” one user wrote.

“Give her a proper shop where she can sell her fruits… that will be the best thing you could to, this and phone pay should sort her problems,” wrote another.

“It's a reality that the weak & poor have a much robust sense of responsibility towards society in comparison to the fortunate & the rich,” commented another user.

India does have a flagship programme to keep the country clean – the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan - launched by the government in 2014. The campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and aims to create awareness about cleanliness, promote sanitation, and eliminate open defecation in the country.