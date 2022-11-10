Anand Mahindra reaches 10 million Twitter followers, has this message for his 'large family'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, one of the most active business personalities on Twitter, celebrated hitting 10 million followers on the social media platform.

“My reaction when I saw this milestone in the number of followers. Hard to believe I have a family this large. (Clearly violating Family Planning guidelines!) A huge thank you to all for your interest and your belief in me. Let’s stay connected," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Mahindra, 67, uses Twitter to share anything that catches his attention, from viral videos, to memes to important issues. He regularly interacts with his followers, responding to their posts.

Following his update on Thursday morning, the Mahindra group chief received congratulatory messages from his followers.

“Your tweets are entertaining, educational and more importantly complies to your and Twitter mantra for brevity,” Twitter user Muthu Ranganathan said.

Mahindra reaching the 10 million follower-mark on Twitter comes at a time when the platform is going through a tectonic shift following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

He had reacted to Musk’s takeover with Mirza Ghalib’s line.

“The bird is freed,” Musk had tweeted last month, soon after acquiring Twitter. Mahindra got poetic as he responded to the tech billionaire’s post by quoting Ghalib.

“Udne de in Parindon ko, Azad fiza mein Ghalib.. Jo tere Apne honge wo laut aayenge kisi roz (Let these birds fly free Ghalib. Those that are your own will return some day),” he wrote.