Anand Mahindra attends launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Some of the biggest names in business and entertainment came together on Friday night for the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Located in the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the NMACC is a multi-disciplinary cultural space – the first of its kind in India – which provides a platform to promote and celebrate music, dance, drama, literature, folklore and arts. Its launch was attended by the likes of industrialist Anand Mahindra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, and Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra (accompanied by husband Nick Jonas), Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

The Ambani family came together for the launch of NMACC. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta and Anant Ambani with fiancée Radhika Merchant were photographed at the launch. Isha Ambani was seen entering the venue with father Mukesh Ambani and father-in-law Ajay Piramal.

Speaking at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Nita Ambani said, “My heart is full, I’m at a loss for words. Mukesh and I had dreamt about having a cultural centre in India comparable to the best of the world. Hopefully today is the reality.”

“NMACC is an ode to our country,” said Nita Ambani, who was accompanied by husband Mukesh Ambani. “I hope the spaces here nurture young talent, not only from the metros and cities, but from small towns and the remotest villages.”

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra was also photographed at the launch of NMACC. The 67-year-old posed for photographers on the red carpet with wife Anuradha Mahindra.

