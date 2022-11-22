 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analysis | Kerala panel suggests rabies vaccines for kids across India but is that practical?

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Nov 22, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Experts say that while pre-exposure rabies vaccine may be a good idea in high-risk settings, a one-size-fits-all formula may not be appropriate for the whole of the country.

A Kerala government-appointed panel to suggest vaccine policy for the state has recommended introducing pre-exposure prophylaxis vaccine against rabies for the most vulnerable population groups, including kids across India, in the wake of rising instances of dog bites.

If the state government accepts the report and implements its findings, it will be the first state in India to introduce PrEP against a disease. About 21 people have died of rabies in Kerala so far this year.

There is no public record of the number of dog bites in the country overall but a total of about 1.2 lakh cases have been recorded in Kerala this year, as per government figures.

The panel in Kerala, headed by Dr B Ekbal, a public health activist and neurosurgeon, has said that PrEP against rabies is recommended for individuals at higher risk of dog bites due to occupations like animal handlers, pet owners, and veterinary doctors and for the children in rabies-endemic countries like India.

“With the increase in the number of the stray dog population, cases of rabies and rabies deaths it is worthwhile to introduce pre-exposure prophylaxis, which can avoid the need for rabies immunoglobulin and reduce the doses needed for post-exposure prophylaxis to two in case of subsequent accidental exposure,” the panel noted.

The growing menace of rabies
Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease that can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal.