Shark Tank India's Amit Jain shares heartfelt note on brother: 'We always find our common ground'

Car Dekho co-founder and CEO Amit Jain shared a heartfelt post recently where he revealed how his bond with brother Anurag Jain has evolved over the years.

“In reality, Anurag Jain and I couldn’t be any more different temperamentally. We’re like Yin and Yang – complete opposites of each other. I call Anurag my alter ego," Jain wrote on Instagram.

"I am more aggressive, he’s more reassured and calm. I am a quick thinker, while he likes to take his time to analyse and perfect an idea. But I think that’s what makes us tick. We cover up for each other’s shortcomings and come up with unique perspectives," he added.

Jain added that life had ensured he and his brother Anurag Jain were inseparable and in the absence of their father, played a "fatherly role" in each other's lives.

"Life has indeed made sure that we’ve always been inseparable - first at IIT Delhi; then in the US; then Bangalore; and finally back to Jaipur! This bond of togetherness and love is how we have been able to cover up the hole that our beloved father’s absence left in our lives. Today, we both play a fatherly role in each other’s lives.

Moneycontrol News