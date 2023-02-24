 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Ajay Banga, Satya Nadella, Harsha Bhogle are all former students of this school

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

Ajay Banga, Satya Nadella and Shantanu Narayen are all former students of the Hyderabad Public School.

Ajay Banga (L) and Satya Nadella (R) have both studied at Hyderabad Public School.

Ajay Banga’s nomination to lead the World Bank has once again put the 63-year-old Indian-American in the public eye. The former chief executive of Mastercard is one among the long list of Indian-origin leaders at some of the world’s biggest companies today - but Indian roots are not all that Banga has in common with Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe.

Ajay Banga, Satya Nadella and Shantanu Narayen are all former students of the Hyderabad Public School.

Hyderabad Public School, or HPS, as it is called, also counts Fairfax Financial CEO Prem Watsa, senior diplomat Syed Akbaruddin, beer baron Karan Bilimoria, former Wipro CEO TK Kurien and actor Ram Charan among its alumni, to name just a few.

The school teaches students to think outside the box and be creative, HPS Governing Body member Marri Aditya Reddy told Mumbai Mirror in a 2017 interview, noting that the success of its illustrious alumni inspires younger generations to dream big.