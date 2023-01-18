 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adar Poonawalla: Serum plans to launch vaccines against cervical cancer, malaria this year

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

Serum Institute of India CEO said while the cervical cancer vaccine will be launched in India, the anti-malaria vaccine will be launched in Africa. Poonawalla said SII offered vaccines to China as boosters against COVID-19, but there was very little response from the authorities.

Year 2023 is going to be a landmark one for the country’s biggest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India (SII), as the company plans to launch two vaccines -- one against cervical cancer and another against malaria. The former will be launched in India and the latter in Africa.

Adar Poonawalla, SII’s Chief Executive Officer, said the company is planning to launch Cervavac, a vaccine against cervical cancer very soon.

“The malaria vaccine is for the African continent. We have been working with Oxford University for a couple of years now and have been submitting data to the WHO (World Health Organization) for its approval. The anti-malaria vaccine will be available by the end of this year,” Poonawalla told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual summit in Davos.

“It's all about making affordable vaccines at scale. That has been at the heart of our mission -- to make all our vaccines as accessible and affordable across the globe,” he added.

Scene in China

Responding to a question about the spike in COVID infections in Beijing, Poonawalla said China shouldn't end up infecting some other countries.